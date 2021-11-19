Mizuho Raises MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $475.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $410.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MDB. Argus increased their price objective on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $526.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $489.65.

MDB stock opened at $567.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.83. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.04 and a beta of 0.64.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $128,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,153 shares of company stock worth $49,699,748 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

