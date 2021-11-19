MKM Partners Increases Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $89.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $78.00 to $89.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus upgraded Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.93.

BBWI opened at $77.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.47.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

