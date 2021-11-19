MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Update

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, an increase of 105.3% from the October 14th total of 69,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE MOGU opened at $0.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a market cap of $76.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.87. MOGU has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.50.
MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.24 million for the quarter. MOGU had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 75.66%.
MOGU Company Profile
Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.
