MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Update

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, an increase of 105.3% from the October 14th total of 69,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE MOGU opened at $0.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a market cap of $76.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.87. MOGU has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.24 million for the quarter. MOGU had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 75.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MOGU by 242.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 389,086 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MOGU by 28.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of MOGU in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MOGU in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MOGU by 142.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

