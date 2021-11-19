Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) President Thomas E. Hale Sells 13,827 Shares

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $315,532.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Momentive Global stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.