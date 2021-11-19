Moneywise Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Moneywise Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.6% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.20. The stock had a trading volume of 58,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,445. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.23. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $58.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

