Moneywise Inc. Has $956,000 Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Moneywise Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Moneywise Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFDI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period.

Shares of RFDI stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.11. 1,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,334. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.344 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

