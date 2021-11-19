Moneywise Inc. Sells 6,532 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Moneywise Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 50.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,532 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 48.4% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 447,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after purchasing an additional 46,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,858,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,322,000 after purchasing an additional 309,877 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $50.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,293. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.16. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

