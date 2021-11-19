MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stake Increased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.9% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 44.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 3.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 38.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB stock opened at $567.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.83. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total transaction of $4,781,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.83, for a total value of $1,109,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,153 shares of company stock worth $49,699,748. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $489.65.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.