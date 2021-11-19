Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Compass Point lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 0.76. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $21.14.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 302.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,311,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,112,000 after buying an additional 1,737,854 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,651,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1,250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,261,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,262,000. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

