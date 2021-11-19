Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Saria Tseng Sells 1,625 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Saria Tseng sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total transaction of $899,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Saria Tseng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,772.80.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $560.95 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $300.45 and a 52-week high of $576.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

