Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in developing a portfolio of novel small molecule precision medicines which employ the body’s natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GLUE. Piper Sandler began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLUE. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $174,863,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,549,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,228,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,135,000.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.