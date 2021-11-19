Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 697,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.23% of Monument Circle Acquisition worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MON. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Monument Circle Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

