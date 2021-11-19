Morgan Stanley Boosts Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $117.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Hess from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.13.

Hess stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 123.37 and a beta of 2.01. Hess has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $92.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.04.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hess by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,959,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $387,383,000 after purchasing an additional 62,050 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Hess by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 416,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,497,000 after buying an additional 25,395 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,544,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hess by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

