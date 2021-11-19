Morgan Stanley Downgrades QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.57.

QS opened at $33.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 10.93.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $443,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $6,460,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 845,255 shares of company stock worth $19,273,631.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

