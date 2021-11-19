Morgan Stanley Has $19.18 Million Holdings in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,414,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959,259 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Adagene were worth $19,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Adagene by 34.5% in the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at about $814,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adagene stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. Adagene Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $31.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adagene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

