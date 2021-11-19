Morgan Stanley Lowers Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) to Equal Weight

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BDSX. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.23 million and a PE ratio of -4.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. Biodesix has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the business earned ($31.93) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Biodesix will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biodesix by 66.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 30,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Biodesix by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biodesix by 140.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 26,293 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Biodesix by 34.3% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 437,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 111,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biodesix by 20.3% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

