Morgan Stanley Purchases 22,670 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 406,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $19,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,079,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 47,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GCOR opened at $48.67 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $52.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average is $48.99.

