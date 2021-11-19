Morgan Stanley Sells 50,182 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,230,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 50,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of Golub Capital BDC worth $18,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 988.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 192,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 174,497 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 329,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 52,223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 7.72. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

