Morgan Stanley Trims Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Target Price to $35.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 85.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARQT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $947.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $62,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $159,465 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,248,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,945,000 after buying an additional 46,661 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 122.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,992,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,591,000 after buying an additional 1,095,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,451,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 924,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,242,000 after buying an additional 268,537 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,505,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

