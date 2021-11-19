Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of J & J Snack Foods worth $19,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter worth $314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 71.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 30,376 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 46.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 62.6% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $148.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.15 and a 200 day moving average of $164.11. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.27 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.57.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 6.85%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

