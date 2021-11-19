Motus GI Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) – Analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Motus GI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.41). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Motus GI’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

MOTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Motus GI stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.42.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 5,675.00% and a negative return on equity of 78.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Motus GI by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Motus GI by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motus GI by 276.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Motus GI during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

