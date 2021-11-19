MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €183.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTX. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($287.06) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €214.79 ($252.69).

Shares of MTX opened at €186.80 ($219.76) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €193.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €202.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €177.45 ($208.76) and a 52-week high of €224.90 ($264.59).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

