Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of MYBF traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 749. Muncy Bank Financial has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.73.
Muncy Bank Financial Company Profile
