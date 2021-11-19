Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of MYBF traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 749. Muncy Bank Financial has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.73.

Get Muncy Bank Financial alerts:

Muncy Bank Financial Company Profile

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides personal banking, business banking, credit lines, real estate and financial services. It operates through the Community Banking segment. The company was founded on November 1, 1893 and is headquartered in Muncy, PA.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Muncy Bank Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muncy Bank Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.