Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

MYO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Myomo in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $36.50) on shares of Myomo in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myomo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $8.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.25. Myomo has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $18.88.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. Myomo had a negative net margin of 68.58% and a negative return on equity of 68.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Myomo will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Myomo by 326.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Myomo during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Myomo during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myomo during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Myomo by 41.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

