Myriad (XMY) Market Cap Reaches $6.12 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Myriad has a market cap of $6.12 million and approximately $11,797.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Myriad has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,806,770,750 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars.

