Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Trading Down 6.7%

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 250,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 110,759,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62.

Get Naked Brand Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAKD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Naked Brand Group by 7,454.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,393 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Naked Brand Group by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 423,520 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Naked Brand Group by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 469,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 298,389 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.