Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) Short Interest Update

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 397,000 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the October 14th total of 624,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nam Tai Property from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
NYSE NTP traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.62. 40,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,625. Nam Tai Property has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.95.
Nam Tai Property Company Profile
Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
See Also: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.