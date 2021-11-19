Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) Short Interest Update

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 397,000 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the October 14th total of 624,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nam Tai Property from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE NTP traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.62. 40,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,625. Nam Tai Property has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Nam Tai Property by 432.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 91,259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

