Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE NTP opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83. Nam Tai Property has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 32.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

