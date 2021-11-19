Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

NNOX stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,882,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,303. Nano-X Imaging has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $94.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $909.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 3.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 6.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 1,860.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 171.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

