Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Jeremy Skule Sells 865 Shares

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $180,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeremy Skule also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20.

On Monday, September 13th, Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $209.68 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.86 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.05 and a 200-day moving average of $186.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

