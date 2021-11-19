National Bank Financial Comments on Akumin Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Akumin in a report released on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

Get Akumin alerts:

Separately, Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Akumin in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Akumin stock opened at C$2.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$207.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.71. Akumin has a 12-month low of C$2.10 and a 12-month high of C$4.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.25.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.