National Bank Financial Comments on Maverix Metals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Maverix Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.09.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 47.26%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC upped their target price on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

Shares of NYSE:MMX opened at $5.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $752.56 million, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,267,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after acquiring an additional 754,763 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Maverix Metals by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 175,305 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $780,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Maverix Metals by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 97,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

