National Bank Financial Cuts ANRGF (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Price Target to C$25.00

ANRGF (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on ANRGF from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get ANRGF alerts:

Shares of ANRGF opened at $17.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75. ANRGF has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $20.11.

Receive News & Ratings for ANRGF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANRGF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.