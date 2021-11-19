National Express Group’s (NEX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 318.33 ($4.16).

NEX stock opened at GBX 235.85 ($3.08) on Tuesday. National Express Group has a 1 year low of GBX 206.70 ($2.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 233.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 259.60. The firm has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.28.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

