National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.050-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.95. The stock had a trading volume of 458,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,041. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $61.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average is $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.70.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.84%.

In related news, CEO David P. Bauer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Fuel Gas stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

