National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives $65.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NHI. Truist cut their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $280,970. 6.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 2.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,085,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,062,000 after purchasing an additional 28,172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 14.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 999,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,487,000 after acquiring an additional 129,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,952,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,984,000 after acquiring an additional 35,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $51.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.