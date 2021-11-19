National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $59.00.

EYE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded National Vision from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.56.

EYE opened at $48.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. National Vision has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $65.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Vision will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in National Vision by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in National Vision by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in National Vision by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in National Vision by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

