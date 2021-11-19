Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Trading 4.1% Higher

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) shares traded up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.33. 5,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 532,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natura &Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Natura &Co by 44.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Natura &Co by 6.3% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Natura &Co by 49.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 8.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 25.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

