Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of NGVC traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,355. The firm has a market cap of $313.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.24. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77.
About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.
See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.