Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NGVC traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,355. The firm has a market cap of $313.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.24. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 112.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 48,901 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the third quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 175.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 46,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

