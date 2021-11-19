Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Stock Price Up 9.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) rose 9.9% on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00. The company traded as high as C$21.89 and last traded at C$21.68. Approximately 105,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 97,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.73.

NEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark dropped their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 23,700 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.70, for a total value of C$466,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,047,173.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$774.13 million and a PE ratio of 20.14.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.29%.

About Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.