NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) vs. Premier Exhibitions (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ) Critical Contrast

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) and Premier Exhibitions (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NeoGames and Premier Exhibitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGames 20.50% 21.04% 11.47% Premier Exhibitions N/A N/A N/A

This table compares NeoGames and Premier Exhibitions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGames $49.20 million 16.59 $6.51 million $0.41 90.49 Premier Exhibitions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NeoGames has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Exhibitions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.4% of NeoGames shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Premier Exhibitions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for NeoGames and Premier Exhibitions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGames 0 0 4 0 3.00 Premier Exhibitions 0 0 0 0 N/A

NeoGames presently has a consensus price target of $40.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.49%. Given NeoGames’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NeoGames is more favorable than Premier Exhibitions.

Summary

NeoGames beats Premier Exhibitions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames S.A. provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. NeoGames S.A. was incorporated on 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Premier Exhibitions Company Profile

Premier Exhibitions, Inc. together with its subsidiaries is in the business of presenting to the public museum-quality touring exhibitions around the world. As of February 28, 2013, the Company is configured to present three different types of exhibitions, including Stationary, Touring and Total. The Company owns approximately 5,500 Titanic artifacts recovered from the wreck site 2.5 miles below the ocean’s surface. The Company is dedicated to preserving the legacy of the Ship, wreck site and all her passengers and crew through educational, historical, scientific and conservation based programs and Exhibitions. As of February 28, 2013 the Company had the ability to present nine concurrent Titanic exhibitions.

