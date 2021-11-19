Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) PT Lowered to C$0.65 at Cowen

Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from C$1.00 to C$0.65 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

NEPT has been the subject of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

TSE NEPT opened at C$0.77 on Tuesday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of C$0.60 and a one year high of C$4.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.72 million and a PE ratio of -0.69.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.