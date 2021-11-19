Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Down 59.2% in October

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the October 14th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NBO opened at $12.93 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

In other Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund news, insider Bradley Tank sold 3,297 shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $42,597.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $106,636.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 130.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the second quarter worth $91,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the first quarter worth $166,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 32.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.