Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $124.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.07.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.70. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $84.77 and a 52-week high of $120.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,188 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,871,000 after acquiring an additional 34,237 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.8% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $1,618,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

