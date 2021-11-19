NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

NMTC opened at $2.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Get NeuroOne Medical Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMTC. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for cEEG and sEEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from brain related disorders. The company was founded on August 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.