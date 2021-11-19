New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:NJR traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $38.24. 12,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,308. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.45. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Jersey Resources stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

