Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,116,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,637 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Newmont by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,322,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,172,000 after purchasing an additional 955,985 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NEM opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,540. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.