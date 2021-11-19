News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of News Corporation have outperformed the industry year to date. The company reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with both the top and bottom lines increasing year over year and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues grew across all the company’s segments. The quarterly results reflect the company’s prudent strategic efforts, which include the ongoing digital transformation of the business, and investments in the Digital Real Estate Services, Dow Jones and Book Publishing segments. Additionally, recovery in the advertising market in both print and digital from last year’s adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic aided the results. The company has also been witnessing a rapid expansion at Move. It has been diversifying revenue streams through strategic acquisitions and operational enhancement.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised News from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group raised News from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.82 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.96.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. News has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that News will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 2,486.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 788.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 98.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of News by 274.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

