NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Increased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Camden National Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 12.2% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 146.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,798 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $87.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

