NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%.

NGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $390,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,500. 45.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $79,995,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,072,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,833,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,442,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,332,000 after purchasing an additional 578,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,860,000. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.77. 2,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,011. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.81.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

